3 men wanted for pattern of credit card robberies in Queens: police

The search is on for three men wanted for a pattern of grand larceny in Queens that took place between August 23 and October 14, police said.

In five total incidents to date, the men have gained entry into vehicles parked in a parking lot in the vicinity of a building on 132nd Street. Once inside, the men have removed personal property, cash and credit cards. They then use the cards at local stores shortly after.

The fifth incident took place on Monday at 1 p.m., when a 60-year-old man parked his vehicle in a lot on 20th Avenue. Upon return, he found the credit cards were removed from the center console and used at a nearby Target to the tune of $2,300 of unauthorized purchases on his Amex and Discover cards.

