12 people displaced in Brooklyn apartment fire

BEDSTUY, Brooklyn — The Red Cross was on the scene all evening getting information from the 12 people affected by a fast-moving fire in Bedford Stuyvesant.

The fire broke out at 607 Halsey St. just after 6:30 PM on the second floor of this three-story home. So many firefighters rushed to put out the flames, it was brought under control in less than an hour.

Neighbor Deion Bobb smelled smoke and tried his hardest to alert everyone else.

“I looked out my door and looked to my right and I saw fire coming out the window and lots of smoke,” Bobb told PIX11 News.

“We are here providing information and help and resources for 12 people,” Sebastian Alverius, a Red Cross Supervising Full Responder, told PIX11 News:

The cause of the fire will be determined by fire marshals, but at this point, they say it does not look suspicious. No injuries were reported.