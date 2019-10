WASHINGTON — In an abrupt reversal Saturday night, Donald Trump tweeted that his Florida property would not be used for next year’s G7 summit after the President fielded backlash from critics this week.

The President tweeted: “We will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”