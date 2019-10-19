Teen arrested on rape, sex abuse charges after assault posted on Snapchat: authorities

BREWSTER, N.Y. — A teen was arrested on rape and sex abuse charges after the alleged assault was recorded and posted on Snapchat, New York State Police said.

Authorities were alerted about a video of the incident Thursday night after it was recorded and posted on Snapchat, the Brewster Central School District said in a letter to the community.

Police and school administration quickly responded and the teen accused of rape was arrested Friday.

According to the school district, the incident took place off school grounds.

The teen was arraigned in Putnam County Family court and placed at a juvenile detention facility on a $25,000 cash bail or a $50,000 bond.

Police are reminding the public that the sharing and viewing of the video is a crime and is subject to arrest.

Counselors were available for students and staff members at the school district Friday. School administrators are working to continue making plans for support in the extended days.