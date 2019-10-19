Police warn parents to check children’s Halloween treats after THC-laced candy seized

JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — Authorities around the country are reminding parents to double-check their children’s Halloween candy to make sure they are safe to eat.

Police in Johnstown, Pennsylvania announced they found candy laced with THC.

A search warrant was conducted in Stoney Creek Township and several Nerds Rope candies containing about 400mg of THC were recovered, the department said in a Facebook post.

Photos showed the drug-laced candy that was confiscated along with a message warning parents to be cautious with their children’s trick-or treating.

“During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats. Drug laced edibles are package like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy.”