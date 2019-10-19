Peoples’ Symphony Concerts provides ‘the best music for affordable prices’

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — World class musicians performing for half the price of a movie ticket.

Perhaps you’ve never heard of the Peoples’ Symphony Concerts — they’ve only been around for 120 years.

It was an almost a sold out crowd at Washington Irving High School for their season opener.

The Juilliard String Quartet played Mozart‘s “The Hunt” quartet, with the average price of a subscription ticket to this concert just $8.33.

The Peoples’ Symphony Concerts was founded in 1900 by Conductor Franz Arens, and for the last 48 years, 83-year-old Frank Salomon’s been at the helm.

“Our mission is to provide the best music for affordable prices for people who are on a limited budget in New York City,” Salomon told PIX11 News.

Those in the know lined up hours before the 7:30 concert, because seating is on a first come first served basis — and word is spreading about the bargain ticket prices of these concerts, thanks to a New York Times article.

“I live right around the corner and I love seeing concerts and so this is a pretty good deal,” Jason Olshan, a musician and a teacher, told PIX11 News.

PIX11 asked concertgoer Michele Newmark about the hard, wooden seats.

“It’s not Carnegie Hall. So for movie ticket prices, you get movie theatre seats,” Newmark told PIX11 News.

The prices are even more reasonable for students and children, with two children admitted free for every one adult ticket.

And that’s perfect for 13 year-old Joseph Darcourt, who’s dreaming of becoming a professional Cellist someday and currently studying with Juilliard Quartet cellist Astrid Schwerin.

“I’ve seen her at Alice Tully,” Joseph Darcourt, 13 years old, told PIX11 News. “She’s amazing. I love the quartet in general. It’s amazing,” he added.

The Juilliard String Quartet concert is just the first of an 18 concert season.

See the complete lineup for the 2019-2020 season here, and for more on the People’s’ Symphony Concerts, visit their website or call 212-586-4680.