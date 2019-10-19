Officers catch serial bank robber who police say robbed six NY banks, then six more

NEW YORK — A man who police say robbed six banks in 2018 was back on the street to rob six more before officers spotted him and arrested him Friday, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said Spencer Heelan, 31, was arrested back in August for a string of bank robberies. His sentence was delayed pending his attendance in a drug rehab program, though police say he didn’t complete it.

Last week, officials say Heelan robbed six more banks, and was apprehended by officers as he fled what police called his latest robbery.

