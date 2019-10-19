Man robs employee at gunpoint inside Bronx grocery store: police

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint in the Bronx.

The suspect entered the grocery store along Avenue Saint John and Prospect Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday and displayed a gun and stated “Give me everything you have! Put it in a plastic bag,” authorities said.

The store employee gave an iPhone 8 Plus and about $500 to the man, who fled the location with another man who acted as a lookout, according to police.

Prior to leaving the store, cops said the suspect discharged one round from his firearm towards the rear of the establishment.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).