Body found wrapped in blanket in the Bronx: police

Posted 7:51 AM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, October 19, 2019

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a body was found wrapped up in a blanket in the Bronx Friday night.

According to police, a passerby discovered the body in the vicinity of West 183rd Street and Sedgewick Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. and called authorities.

Officers arrived to find a deceased man wrapped in a blanket that was sealed with duct tape, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, authorities said.

No arrests have been made. 

The incident occurred about a month after a 27-year-old Anthony Lewis’ body was found rolled up in a carpet in a busy Harlem street. Police said Lewis had blunt force trauma to his head.

