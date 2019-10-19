Bald eagle recovers after being struck by vehicle in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. — A bald eagle was rescued after it was struck and injured by a vehicle in Connecticut Wednesday afternoon.

State troopers responded to Route 8 near exit 25 after a bald eagle was found on the right shoulder of the highway, police said.

Troopers arrived to find that the eagle was struck and sustained a broken wing, authorities said.

Waterbury Animal Control responded to the scene and assisted in aiding the bird, which frightened, began to run down an embankment toward the Naugatuck River.

The eagle was eventually caught and transported the Sharon Audubon wildlife sanctuary for rehabilitation.