7 people arrested in illegal THC vape bust in Bergen County: prosecutor

FORT LEE, N.J. — Seven New Yorkers were arrested in New Jersey on Wednesday, accused of distributing large quantities of marijuana and THC vape cartridges in both New York City and Bergen County, New Jersey, according to the county prosecutor.

Police arrested Candy Cheung, 41, of Staten Island; Guoqiang Wu, 29, of Brooklyn; Sheng Dong, 45, of Brooklyn; De Ying Li, 38, of Brooklyn; Luxia Chen, 36, of Brooklyn; Guanglei Jiao, 42, of Flushing; and Yang Liu, 36, of Brooklyn on drug related charges, officials said.

The group, officials said, were in possession of about $500,000 worth of controlled substances, including marijuana and THC hash oil vaporizer cartridges.

Dozens of Americans have died from illnesses related to vaping, with many those deaths from illegally-made vaping cartridges containing THC, according to the Centers for Disease Control.