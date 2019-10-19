2 sought in violent attempted robbery on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the suspects accused of punching a woman during an attempted robbery in Manhattan.

The 57-year-old victim was walking in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and West 68th Street Thursday night when two people approached her from behind, authorities said.

One of them punched her in the head, causing her to fall, police said. The second person attempted to take her purse, but she resisted.

The suspects fled the scene empty-handed, cops said.

The woman sustained fractured bones on her face, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).