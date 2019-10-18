Yankees survive with 4-1 Game 5 win over Astros

The New York Yankees will live to play another day after a 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees now trail the ALCS three games to two.

Two first inning home runs — a 3-run blast from Aaron Hicks and a solo shot from DJ LeMaheiu — were all the Bronx Bombers needed, getting a solid performance from starting pitcher James Paxton, who gave up just a run on four hits over six innings.

Justin Verlander recovered from the poor 1st inning to go seven innings with nine strikeouts but it wasn’t enough.

So now it all comes down to the weekend in Houston. Game 6 is Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees must win to force Game 7, or the Astros will advance to their second World Series in three years.