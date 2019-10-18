Utility pole skewers car right after parent drops kid off at school

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One North Carolina parent had a terrifyingly close call during a crash on Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Thomasville police shared photos of the car crash near Winston Street.

“No injuries but extremely lucky!” police said in the Twitter post.

The parent driving had just dropped off their child at school when they crashed into a utility pole. The pole ended up smashing through one of the backseat windows.

Police closed Salem Street from Winston Street to Lodge Drive.

According to Duke Energy, 241 people are without power in the area. This stretches from Main Street in the historic district to Interstate 85 Business.