Teen on electric scooter struck, killed in Queens hit-and-run; driver arrested for DWI: police

QUEENS — A teen riding an electric scooter was struck and killed in a Queens hit-and-run Saturday night.

Authorities responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an electric scooter just before midnight on Oct. 12 and found 19-year-old Eternity Stevens lying on the roadway with head trauma in the vicinity of Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigation revealed a vehicle operated by 55-year-old Charles Fleming was traveling at a high rate of speed along when it struck another vehicle and an e-scooter, according to police.

Stevens, who was operating the Kuba Tail G electric scooter, was thrown to the roadway and sustained aforementioned trauma, authorities said.

Stevens’ rear passenger was taken to the hospital injuries to her hip and head, police said.

According to authorities, Fleming fled the scene of the collision, but was taken into custody by Nassau County police Monday afternoon.

He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.