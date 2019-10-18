‘Stop the Gun Violence’ march in Southeast Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — It has been a violent few months in New York City, with gun violence on the minds of many.

Dozens took to the streets in Queens tonight marching for peace and healing. Organizers say it starts with educating our youth. They are walking in response to all of the recent gun violence.

One woman lost her 25-year-old brother back in August, just steps away from their home near Sutphin Boulevard and Shore Avenue. The gunman is still on the streets and is one reason she attended.

Life Camp, an organization dedicated to preventing youth violence, led the march. Families and friends of victims of recent shootings and stabbings rallied for peace with every step of the mile-long march, alongside a peace-mobile.

Local leaders with LifeCamp say there’s a health crisis in southeast queens, adding they haven’t seen this much violence in the borough since the 1990s. And those who came out tonight say they’re going to continue to march, peacefully, until the guns are off the street.