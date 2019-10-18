Police investigating after man found dead on New Jersey street

Authorities are on scene after a man was found dead in a Howell Township, NJ roadway. (Howell Township PD)

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police are investigating after a body was found on a New Jersey street Friday morning.

Authorities were called after a man was found dead on the roadway along Hurley Pond Road in Howell Township, officials said.

Though police believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, they are investigating it as a “suspicious death.”

Howell police and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office are at the scene.

Hurley Pound Road will remain closed during the investigation, authorities said.

No further information was immediately disclosed.

