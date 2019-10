HARLEM, Manhattan — One person was found dead and two others were injured in a fire at an apartment in Harlem on Friday, according to FDNY officials.

The blaze broke out at a 12-unit complex on West 131st Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue at 2:52 p.m., FDNY officials said.

One person was killed in the fire, according to FDNY.

FDNY officials said two others were injured, and listed in critical and serious conditions.