PATH Train service resumes with delays after suspicious package deemed safe in Herald Square station: police

MIDTOWN — PATH Train service into Midtown Manhattan was disrupted Friday morning while police investigated a suspicious package, that has since been deemed safe, in the Herald Square station, according to authorities.

The NYPD’s Counterterrorism Unit tweeted at 8:09 a.m. that the bomb squad had deemed the package in the Herald Square/33rd Street PATH station safe.

.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad has deemed the package in Herald Square/West 33rd Street Path Station in the @NYPDMTS as SAFE. Expect residual delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/CTNdVe8gel — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 18, 2019

PATH Train service has resumed, with delays, after it was briefly suspended into the Herald Square/33rd Street station.

PATHAlert Update: JSQ-33, HOB-33 resuming with delays. PAPD resolved earlier incident of a suspicious package at 33rd. NJT rail and bus are cross honoring PATH at HOB, NYPS, JSQ Bus #1, HOB Bus #126. NYWW is cross honoring PATH at HOB. Cross honoring will end at 9:30 am. Allow ex — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) October 18, 2019

The PATH Train Twitter account sent an alert just before 8 a.m. that said PATH service from both Journal Square and Hoboken in New Jersey had been suspended due to the police investigation.

NYC’s emergency notification system tweeted around 8 a.m. that due to police activity, travelers should expect traffic delays, mass transit disruptions, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 33rd Street and 6th Avenue.