PATH Train service resumes with delays after suspicious package deemed safe in Herald Square station: police

MIDTOWN — PATH Train service into Midtown Manhattan was disrupted Friday morning while police investigated a suspicious package, that has since been deemed safe, in the Herald Square station, according to authorities.
The NYPD’s Counterterrorism Unit tweeted at 8:09 a.m. that the bomb squad had deemed the package in the Herald Square/33rd Street PATH station safe.
PATH Train service has resumed, with delays, after it was briefly suspended into the Herald Square/33rd Street station.
The PATH Train Twitter account sent an alert just before 8 a.m. that said PATH service from both Journal Square and Hoboken in New Jersey had been suspended due to the police investigation.
NYC’s emergency notification system tweeted around 8 a.m. that due to police activity, travelers should expect traffic delays, mass transit disruptions, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 33rd Street and 6th Avenue.AlertMe