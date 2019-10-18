Pair assault, rob man after asking him for money on Bronx street: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police are looking for two men they say attacked and robbed another man on a Bronx street in September.

According to authorities, on Monday, Sept. 30, the two alleged thieves approached the man just before 1 a.m., near the intersection of West 169th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

The two men asked the 56-year-old victim for some money and he voluntarily gave them $2 in cash before walking away, police said.

The men then followed him and proceeded to physically assault him before stealing $1,300 in cash from him and fleeing the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the victim was treated on the scene for abrasions to his face and elbows.

Police said the first alleged attacker is a man last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike logo, black jeans, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

The second man involved in the robbery was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a black and gray backpack, and white Nike sneakers, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the two men wanted in connection to the violent robbery.

