Oracle CEO Mark Hurd dies, founder Larry Ellison confirms

NEW YORK — Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle and former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, two of Silicon Valley’s most storied companies, has died. He was 62.

Oracle Founder and Chairman Larry Ellison confirmed Hurd’s death Friday.

“Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague,” Ellison said in a memo to Oracle employees that was posted on Mark Hurd’s personal website. “Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. All of us will miss Mark’s keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly.”

Hurd took a leave of absence from Oracle a month ago for an unspecified medical reason. He had been a chief executive and board director at the tech company since 2010. He serves alongside Safra Catz, who is also CEO. Ellison took over Hurd’s responsibilities when he left.