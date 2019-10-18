NJ school bus driver arrested for driving bus intoxicated: officials

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities have charged a New Jersey school bus driver with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.

Around 2:30 pm. Thursday, staff at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Bayville called police after they said 64-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, of South Toms River, was acting erratically.

Rodriguez’s bus was taken off its route and approximately 30 students were transferred to another bus without incident, officials said.

Upon arrival, Berkeley Township Police determined that the bus driver was intoxicated and placed him under arrest, according to authorities.

The Ocean County prosecutor said Rodriguez refused to take a breath test at the police headquarters.

A judge approved a warrant for a blood sample and results are pending.

Rodriguez is held in the county jail pending a detention hearing. It is not known if he has hired a lawyer.