News Closeup: Lindsey Boylan tries to unseat Jerrold Nadler; impeachment impact on Wall Street

Lindsey Boylan is one of several democrats mounting a campaign to defeat veteran Congressman Jerrold Nadler in 2020.

If she is successful, Boylan would become the first woman in 50 years to represent the 10th Congressional District in New York. We hear from Boylan on the issues and why she believes voters should choose her at the polls next year.

As Democrats push ahead with an Impeachment Inquiry, many on Wall Street and beyond are concerned about the potential economic impact of the political upheaval. We hear expert analysis from Jason Reddish who talks about the potential impact and offers guidance on protecting your investments.