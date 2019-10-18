New York Jets, LI community save Wyandach football yeam

Posted 8:08 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09PM, October 18, 2019

A Long Island youth football team was in trouble, until they got some help from the Jets and the local community.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.