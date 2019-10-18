Missing 9/11 victim identified through DNA testing: medical examiner

NEW YORK — City officials announced Friday that they’ve identified the remains of a victim in the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.

The man’s name is being withheld at the request of his family, officials said. He is the 1,645 person identified in what officials call an ongoing effort to identify all 2,753 people reported missing from the disaster.

He is the third new victim identified in 2019. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.