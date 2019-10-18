Man arrested in deadly stabbing at Brooklyn deli: police

Posted 10:38 AM, October 18, 2019, by

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn deli last month.  

A man was fatally stabbed during a dispute at a Williamsburg deli on Sept. 20, 2019 (AIR11)

William Townsend, 26, was arrested Thursday evening and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police responded to a call of a person stabbed inside the Express Deli on Graham Avenue on Sept. 20. Authorities arrived to find Anthony Santana, 37, with several stab wounds to his back, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Townsend was subsequently taken into custody about one month later.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.