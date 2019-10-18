Man arrested in deadly stabbing at Brooklyn deli: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn deli last month.

William Townsend, 26, was arrested Thursday evening and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police responded to a call of a person stabbed inside the Express Deli on Graham Avenue on Sept. 20. Authorities arrived to find Anthony Santana, 37, with several stab wounds to his back, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Townsend was subsequently taken into custody about one month later.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.