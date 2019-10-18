Jersey City babysitter convicted of murder in death of toddler: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey babysitter was convicted Thursday of killing a toddler under his care, according to the county prosecutor.

Andrew Howard-French is charged with killing a toddler he was babysitting. The victim was 23 months old. (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

Andrew Howard-French, 29, was found guilty of murder, endangering the welfare of a child and endangering an injured victim in the death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow, whom he was babysitting.

On July 17, 2018, officials said EMS responded to 115 Van Wagenen Ave. on a report of an “overheard infant”; Sparrow was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner determined Sparrow’s death to be a homicide, and prosecutors said in court that Sparrow suffered blunt force injuries resulting in his death.

Howard-French will spend, at a minimum, 30 years in state prison before being eligible for parole, according to the Judson County Prosecutor; he could spend up to life behind bars.

