Harlem church transformed into mall to help community

HARLEM — First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem is transforming their sanctuary for a clothing mall event this Saturday.

The annual event is expected to draw 2,000 people, mostly from shelters and soup kitchens in Harlem.

Volunteers like Hannah Hunt spent the week preparing for the big day. “It’s a labor of love,” Hunt told PIX11 News.

The goal is to create an upscale experience complete with personal shoppers.

Clothing and shoes will be provided to people who show up Saturday, free of charge.