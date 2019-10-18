Ex-inmate visits Rikers, bolts when drugs are detected: union

RIKERS ISLAND — A former Rikers Island inmate caused a traffic backup from the island to Grand Central Parkway when he allegedly ran when he was discovered with drugs, according to the Correction Officer’s Benevolent Association, the union that represents the city’s correction officers.
In a tweet, the union said an ex-inmate seeking to recover his property on the island was detected of having drugs. When he was about to be search, he ran, the union said.
City lawmakers voted to close Rikers Island Thursday. The complex is set to be shuttered by 2026.AlertMe