City transit chief Byford says he has not resigned, contrary to reports

NEW YORK — NYC Transit chief Andy Byford said Friday he has not resign from his post, contrary to reports that he told the MTA he’d be leaving.

POLITICO reported Friday that Byford, who serves as NYC Transit president, was on his way out, and that he’d delivered a resignation letter to MTA Managing Director Ronnie Hakim.

Byford, though, told PIX11 Friday that he’s staying put.

“I’m not going anywhere and I remain laser focused on improving day-to-day service for millions of New Yorkers and delivering a transformed transit network,” Byford said in a statement to PIX11. “The historic $51 billion capital plan provides a golden opportunity to further transform the subway and bus network — with unprecedented investments in accessibility — and my team and I are totally focused on achieving that. The governor and I are on exactly the same page about the need to dramatically improve the transit system in New York and we now have the plan and the funding to do that.”

While Byford denies the resignation, POLITICO said Friday “officials have been trying to talk him back from the ledge” following the resignation. “They appear to have had some success,” the story said, “though as of Friday morning, Byford had yet to officially rescind the letter.”

Byford took over NYC Transit in January 2018.