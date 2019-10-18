‘Barney’ live action film in the works from Mattell

EL SEGUNDO, C.A. — America’s favorite anthropomorphic, imaginary purple dinosaur is coming to the big screen — a decade since the iconic children’s television show ended.

A new Barney movie will be produced by Mattell Films alongside Academy Award-nominee Daniel Kaluuya — star of “Get Out” and “Black Panther”.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” said Kaluuya. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

No word on when the film, aptly titled “Barney”, will begin production, or where and when it will be released.

A theatrical movie — Barney’s Great Adventure — starring the children’s entertainment icon was released in 1998.

According to Mattel Films, the company will co-produce “Barney” with Kaluuya , Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow at 59%, and Valparaiso’s David Carrico, Adam Paulsen and Bobby Hoppey. Kevin McKeon will shepherd the project for Mattel Films.