Babe Ruth’s bat used to hit his 500th home run could sell for over $1 million

Babe Ruth’s bat that he used to hit his 500th home run will be put up for auction, and the prized possession could go for more than $1 million.

“It’s so much more than a bat," Brendan Wells, auction director at SCP Auctions, told PIX11 News. "It’s about one of the most iconic pieces in baseball history”

The famed Yankees player was the first batter to make the elite 500-home run club on Aug. 11, 1929 in Cleveland. He kept that bat until the mid-1940s, when he gave it to his friend and former Suffern, N.Y. mayor, Jim Rice.

Now 75 years later, Rice’s children have decided to sell the bat through SCP Auctions. The company says the collectable was authenticated both from a specialist as well as with family records, including newspaper clippings and a note from Jim’s wife.

SCP Auctions has sold other Babe Ruth items before, including the bat he used to hit the first home run at the old Yankee Stadium in 1923. It sold in 2004 for $1.265 million, and remains the most expensive bat ever sold.

"This bat is projected to approach that, maybe even surpass it," said Wells.

The auction will run online from Nov. 27 through Dec. 14.