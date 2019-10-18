Astros beat Yankees 8-3 to grab 3-1 hold on ALCS

The Houston Astros have pushed the New York Yankees to the brink in the American League Championship series, winning 8-3 on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium and taking a three games to one series lead.

It started well for the Bombers, who took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st on a bases loaded walk to Brett Gardner. Zack Greinke only made it through four and a third innings, giving up three hits and walking four but that was the last damage the Yankees did to him.

George Springer got the big blow for Houston in the 3rd inning with a 3-run home run off of Masahiro Tanaka. Tankaa gave up four runs in five innings, only striking out one.

Houston benefitted from another bomb in the sixth when Carlos Correa got his second home run of the series, a 3-run shot off of Chad Green.

It was an overall dismal night for the Yanks, who saw beloved starting pitcher CC Sabathia came off the field with an injury after working just two thirds of an inning.

The Astros can eliminate the Yankees Friday night in the Bronx with Justin Verlander taking on James Paxton in a rematch of Game 2.