AOC action figure in the works

NEW YORK — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may get her own action figure!

A company known for making action figures based on politicians started a kickstarter to create the figure.

The studio, FCTRY, has since raised over $39,000 — well above the pledged $15,000 goal.

The 30-year-old democratic lawmaker’s action figure will stand at about six-inches tall and is made from PVC and ABS plastics. It will also be wearing a white suit that replicates what Ocasio-Cortez wore to her swearing-in ceremony in January.

“Just two years ago, AOC was an anonymous 20-something waiting tables and tending bars in New York City, and now she is literally one of the most influential politicians in the United States,” the campaign reads.

“AOC has the makings of a legend. So we’re doing what we do best and turning her into an action figure.”

The doll is expected to be delivered to those who pledge $20 or more in February 2020.

FCTRY is known for making a variety of unique action figures, including former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris.