3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in NJ: authorities

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Three people are dead after a major multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 80 highway in New Jersey early Friday, authorities confirmed.

State troopers responded around 1:45 a.m. for a crash involving at least two vehicles in the eastbound express lanes of I-80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills in Morris County, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Authorities confirmed there were at least three fatalities in the crash but had no further information about the deadly incident or the victims.

PIX11 News was on the scene early Friday and witnessed two cars that were involved, including one turned on its side with extensive damage.