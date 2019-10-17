Young vandals kick out window of subway door in East Harlem: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM — The NYPD said they're looking for two young subway riders who were caught on camera kicking the window of a subway train door until it breaks.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Sept. 28, around 8:40 p.m., the two unidentified males were captured on surveillance video damaging the glass door panels by kicking them out into the tunnel near the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station in East Harlem.

The footage shows the young vandals seemingly celebrating after damaging the train's door.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).