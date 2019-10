Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKVILLE, Queens — A woman was shot in Queens Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police were called to a residential neighborhood along 232nd Street and 146th Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Authorities arrived to find one woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Video shows a heavy police presence at the scene with part of 232nd Street blocked off to traffic.

The circumstances leading to the shooting was not immediately disclosed.