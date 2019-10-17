Two hospitalized after fire breaks out in Brooklyn apartment: FDNY

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Two people sustained serious injuries when flames broke out in a Brooklyn apartment early Thursday, according to the FDNY.

According to officials, the call came in around 12:41 a.m. for a fire on the fifth floor of an apartment building on Westbury Court in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood.

Twelve fire units responded and 60 firefighters worked to put the fire under control, according to authorities.

Fire officials said one victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

