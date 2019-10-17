Dispute at Brooklyn laundromat leaves teen stabbed, man hurt: police

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A teen was stabbed and a man was injured during a dispute at a Brooklyn laundromat last month.

Cops are searching for the group who allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old and injured a 40-year-old in Brooklyn on Sept. 27.

A group got involved in a dispute with employees from the EZ Laundromat along Fourth Avenue and 14th Street on Sept. 27, police said.

The dispute turned physical, and a 19-year-old male was stabbed several times in the torso, and a 40-year-old man sustained bumps and bruises to his head and body, authorities said.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment and the 40-year-old man refused medical attention. 

