Powerful nor’easter causes damage, flooding and outages across tri-state

NEW YORK — A powerful nor'easter swept through the tri-state area overnight, bringing torrential downpours, flooding and heavy winds that have caused damage and outages across the region.

While much of the flooding Wednesday night was seen in New Jersey, much of the damage was seen on Long Island into Thursday morning.

The storm resulted in outages as well. As of 4:30 a.m., there are 12,286 customers without service in Suffolk County on Long Island, and 4,223 customers with outages in Nassau County, according to PSEG Long Island.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. for New York City, Northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valely, Long Island, coastal areas of New Jersey, and southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 60 to 65 mph, powerful enough to down trees and power lines, in addition to damage done in some areas overnight. Power outages across the area are possible as well.

Although the heavy rains have ended, gusty winds will continue through Thursday, causing more damage in the above warned areas. Winds will begin to diminish Thursday evening as the storm system continues to move out of the region.