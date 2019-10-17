Police search for missing man last seen inside JFK airport two days ago
Police on the look for a missing man who was last seen inside John F. Kennedy Airport on Tuesday.
The man was last seen entering Terminal 7 at the airport at 11:30 on October 15. He’s been identified as Vito Lit of Brookyln. He’s a 78-year-old man, approximately 5-feet-8-inches, approximately 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing black shoes, brown slacks and a gray jacket.
It should be noted that the missing man is non-verbal.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.