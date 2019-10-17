‘Office Ladies’ podcast debuts with an inside look at all things Dunder Mifflin

NEW YORK — Your favorite Dunder Mifflin Paper Company stars, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, joined PIX11 in the Social Media Center to talk through some of their favorite moments on The Office as they celebrated the launch of their new podcast, “Office Ladies.”

“Office Ladies,” a podcast that officially debuted on Wednesday, has Fischer and Kinsey reliving every single episode from the show’s nine seasons in a way that only they could.

The co-stars — who are best friends IRL — say they’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to work together since ‘The Office’ wrapped production in May 2013.

Since then the sitcom, which follows the everyday lives of a group of the employees of a local Scranton, PA-based paper company, has not stopped delighting audiences. The show is one of the most viewed programs on Netflix, with 45.8 billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen data.

Throughout the nine seasons, characters develop lifelong friendships, fall in love, get married, have kids, and experience all that comes with selling limitless paper in paperless world.

“I think the characters are very relatable. I think it doesn’t matter where you work… there’s a Dwight, there’s an Angela, I think we can all relate to these people,” Kinsey said.

In fact, some fans of the successful sitcom have dubbed the series to be therapeutic, and almost comforting in its 201-episode run.

“The show offers comfort because it always sort of looks the same,” said Kinsey. “You know where Pam’s going to be sitting, you know where accounting is, people can put it on in the background and it’s sort of like comfort food.”

But how much of the stars’ personalities are aligned with the roles they played for eight years?

“Angela’s nothing like ‘Angela’ on the show. She’ll chat you up until you walk away,” Fischer said. “I was a receptionist and administrative assistant for eight years before I got my job on ‘The Office.’ So I spent a lot of time answering phones, wishing that I could express myself artistically, just like Pam.”

“Office Ladies,” from Earwolf, is available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere you can download podcasts.