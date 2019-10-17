NYPD sergeant shoots suspect in the Bronx in third police-involved shooting in the city this week: sources

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Someone was shot by an NYPD sergeant in the Bronx Thursday in what is the third police-involved shooting in the city this week, law enforcement sources and the NYPD confirmed.

Officers were at East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue to execute a warrant before the shooting, the law enforcement sources said. The suspect is now in police custody. No officers were injured.

This was the second police-involved shooting in the Bronx this week and the third city-wide in less than 72 hours. An armed man died after being shot by officers Tuesday night on Baltic Street in Brooklyn, officials said. Hours later, early Wednesday, police shot and injured a man with a firearm on a train platform in the Bronx.

The NYPD has asked people to avoid the area of East 211 Street and Bainbridge Avenue because of the police investigation.

Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.

UPDATE: There has been a police involved shooting in the area of East 211 Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Bronx. Please avoid the area. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 17, 2019

The NYPD has not yet released any additional information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.