NYC Rep. Carolyn Maloney to chair Oversight Committee after Elijah Cummings’ death

Posted 10:46 AM, October 17, 2019, by

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney speaks onstage during The 9th Annual Elly Awards on June 17, 2019 in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A veteran House Democrat from New York City will for now take over the House committee that the late Rep. Elijah Cummings chaired.

Carolyn Maloney will serve as acting chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee until Democrats choose a permanent chair at an undetermined future date.

That’s according to a senior Democratic leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

Maloney has served in Congress since 1993.

Cummings was a Maryland Democrat whose committee has had a leading role in the House’s impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Cummings died Thursday of complications from long-running health problems. He was 68.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.