NJ nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting disabled person: officials

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — A man who works as a nursing assistant is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled person at a New Jersey medical facility, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said Rodney Mills, 26, of Irvington was arrested on Tuesday after police received information in September that the nurse assistant intimately touched a disabled person, and had the person intimately touch him, at a medical facility in Rochelle Park.

Mills was arrested after an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Rochelle Park Police Department, authorities said.

He now faces charges including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a disabled person, officials said.