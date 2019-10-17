NJ nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting disabled person: officials

Posted 7:51 AM, October 17, 2019, by

Rodney Mills, accused of sexually assaulting a disabled person in Rochelle Park, New Jersey. (Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office)

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — A man who works as a nursing assistant is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled person at a New Jersey medical facility, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials said Rodney Mills, 26, of Irvington was arrested on Tuesday after police received information in September that the nurse assistant intimately touched a disabled person, and had the person intimately touch him, at a medical facility in Rochelle Park.

Mills was arrested after an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Rochelle Park Police Department, authorities said.

He now faces charges including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a disabled person, officials said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.