Man who killed 80-year-old Brooklyn bodega worker over a beer gets 25 years to life in prison

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — He was short on change for a beer one night and, angry he couldn’t buy the drink, came back and fatally shot an 80-year-old Brooklyn bodega worker.

Mark Thomas, 43, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for the 2017 shooting, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Abdulla Yafaee was killed by a point-blank range shot to the chest.

“An innocent 80-year-old man lost his life in this senseless and violent attack,” Gonzalez said. “The defendant showed an inexplicable and utter disregard for human life and has now been held accountable.”

Thomas, who came back to the bodega two hours after he was denied a $2 beer, fired more than a dozen times, officials said. He narrowly missed two other employees and a customer.

The Brooklyn man was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment on Aug. 1, 2019.