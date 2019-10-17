Man fractures skull during dispute at Manhattan subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man fractured his skull when he was punched inside a Manhattan subway station Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old victim became involved in a verbal dispute with another man inside the 34th Street – Eighth Avenue station mezzanine area, police said.

During the dispute, the man walked up to the victim and punched him in the face, according to police.

As the victim was knocked to the ground, he struck his head on a handrail, knocking him unconscious, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for a fractured skull and swelling on the brain.

The suspect fled the scene.

