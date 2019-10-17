Going country with Janine Turner in ‘Patsy and Loretta’

Posted 12:41 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, October 17, 2019

NEW YORK — You’re not officially a New Yorker until PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe follows you into Central Park.  The entertainment correspondent met up with actress Janine Turner on a beautiful fall day in the park to talk about her new Lifetime movie “Patsy and Loretta.”

The Texas-raised star is now calling New York City home and confesses to Oji her dream of being on Broadway.  The two also discuss the many projects keeping Turner busy through the years and just what is on tap next.

You can see Janine taking on the role of Patsy Cline’s mother Hilda Hensley in “Patsy and Loretta.”  The biopic shines a light on friendship and unveils the tumultuous home lives of legendary singers Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

"Patsy and Loretta" airs on Lifetime, Saturday, October 19th at 8pm.

