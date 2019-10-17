Cops arrest Queens man accused of fatally stabbing roommate

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Authorities have arrested the man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate at their Queens home last month.

Hopeton Prendergast, 64, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

On Sept. 29, police responded to an assault at a home on 220th Street and 103rd Avenue.

Officers arrived to find Duwayne Campbell, 23, stabbed several times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to authorities,