Big swings in weather forecast for the winter

Posted 2:08 PM, October 17, 2019, by

WASHINGTON — Government forecasters say this winter will probably have big swings in weather.

The National Weather Service predicts there’s a slight chance it will be warmer in most of the United States and no place will be colder than normal. It forecasts a wetter than normal winter for a swath of northern states from Montana to New York, dipping south to the northern half of Virginia.

But forecasters admitted Thursday they aren’t too confident in the outlook for December through February.

Mike Halpert from the service’s Climate Prediction Center, says that’s because there’s no El Nino or La Nina in the central Pacific. Those are often key drivers of winter weather.

That leaves other smaller more temporary factors to take charge. Halpert said those often lead to dramatic weather swings.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.